Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,455 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.