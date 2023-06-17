CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.97 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

