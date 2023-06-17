Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.01

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 574646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

