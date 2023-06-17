Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Financial Survey

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 5 2 0 1.90 Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 487.04%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.80%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 0.80 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.10 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.43 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.67

This table compares Canopy Growth and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canopy Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Summary

Curaleaf beats Canopy Growth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

