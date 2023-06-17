Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

