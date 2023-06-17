Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENDTF remained flat at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$10.43.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

