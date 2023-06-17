Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,413,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,140,139 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $55.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

