Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$177.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$169.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$139.40 and a 12 month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7287018 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

