Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

