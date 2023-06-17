Campion Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.