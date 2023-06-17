Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $113.11. 1,259,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,867. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

