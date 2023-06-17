Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXBMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 42,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,623. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

