Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88). 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.00).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.78. The company has a market cap of £17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

