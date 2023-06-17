Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CADE opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.