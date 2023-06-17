Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.