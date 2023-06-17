C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 107.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 675.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

CCCC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 697,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

