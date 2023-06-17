Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.13

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.23. Buzzi shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 3,876 shares.

Buzzi Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s payout ratio is -25.78%.

About Buzzi

Buzzi SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.