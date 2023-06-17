Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 327,443 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,369,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

