BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

