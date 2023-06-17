BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

