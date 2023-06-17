BTS Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VFH stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

