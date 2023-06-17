BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.51). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.51), with a volume of 271,742 shares.

BTG Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840.

About BTG

(Get Rating)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.