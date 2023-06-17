Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 43.46 and last traded at 43.67. 115,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 268,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.10.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 42.81.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

