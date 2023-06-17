Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,820,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

