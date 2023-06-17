Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $152,180,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

