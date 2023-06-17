Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $532.83

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

