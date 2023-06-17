Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $98.45

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

