Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $50.57

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.