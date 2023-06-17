Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target at $1,110.00

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,150 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $23.99 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.