Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 46.63

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.58).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.41) on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.96 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £416.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

