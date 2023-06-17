Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

AVGO stock traded down $15.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $868.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.51. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.