Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 207.20 ($2.59). 416,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 747,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.40 ($2.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target for the company.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,398.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

