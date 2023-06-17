Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects.

