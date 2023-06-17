Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Bowlero Stock Down 3.4 %

Bowlero stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $26,555,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

