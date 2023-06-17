Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.