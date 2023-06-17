Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $114.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

