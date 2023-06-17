Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

Booking stock opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,639.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,435.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 266,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

