Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Trading Down 9.6%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.78. 50,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 27,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.
