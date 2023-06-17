Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

