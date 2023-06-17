Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 325,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

