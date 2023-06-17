Boltwood Capital Management Buys Shares of 17,426 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

