Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 62 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

