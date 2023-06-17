Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

