Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,006 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,091.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 284,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

