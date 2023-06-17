Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,006 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,091.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 284,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
