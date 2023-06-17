B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.86 ($6.10).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BME shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.07) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 545 ($6.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME stock opened at GBX 553.40 ($6.92) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.14 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 559.40 ($7.00).

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

