Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.93 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 9.57

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

