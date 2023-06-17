Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $189,476.83 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96.
Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 4,688,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
