Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,700,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 94,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

