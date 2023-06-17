BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $634.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,098.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 13,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

See Also

