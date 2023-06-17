BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 55,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,206. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

